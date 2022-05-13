Catherine O Toole Nee Mason, Thurles

Rosemount, Clongour, Thurles.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Under the wonderful care of the Staff of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Catherine will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, devoted husband Tom, daughters Deirdre and Siobhan, adored grandchildren Katie, Ellen and Eve, sons-in-law Damian and Pete, brothers George, Kevin and Brendan, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, cousins, colleagues, customers, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 15th May from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 16th May at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.