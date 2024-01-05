 Catherine Hall nee Whelan, Thurles and England

Malvern England and formerly Oakfield Park, Thurles

Passed unexpectedly on the 19th December 2023. Beloved daughter of Séan and Dorothy (Dot). Sadly missed by her loving family; son Callum, daughters Chloe and Emily, their Dad Richard, grandson Archie. Lovingly remembered by her brothers Mark, Sean and Jamie, extended family and friends. She will be forever in our hearts.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, 7th January, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday, 8th January, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.