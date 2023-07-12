Carmel Costello, Borrisokane,

Roran, Borrisokane, Nenagh, County Tipperary.

Peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital.

Predeceased by her father John, mother Kathleen, brothers Bernard and Stephen, sisters Mary Joe, Una, Margaret, Julian and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anna Mai, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, at 11:15am for Mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane, and the staff of Nenagh General Hospital, for their outstanding care and attention to Carmel.