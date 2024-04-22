Camillus (Cammy) Healy, Clonmel

Honeyview Estate, Clonmel.

Cammy passed away peacefully in Tallaght hospital surrounded by his family.

Cammy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved and heartbroken wife Breda, loving children Jim and Catriona, daughter in law Judy, brothers Seamus and Paddy, sisters Sr. Anne and Ella, grandchildren Thomas, Jamie, Eamonn, Ian and Caoimhe, great granddaughter Tianna, nephews, nieces, along with his brothers and sisters in law. Cammy will be greatly missed by all of the family, neighbours and his wide circle of good friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Cammy’s Funeral will arrive at St Oliver’s Church on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations to The Friends of South Tipp General Hospital.

House private please.