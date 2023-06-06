Bridget Maher (Née Nash), Roscrea

5 Castlepark, Clonakenny, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Patrick, her parents Patrick and Annie, sisters Georgina and Mary.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Elizabeth, sons Michael, Patrick and David, grandchildren Jennifer, Joseph, Stephen and Natasha, sister Agnes(O’Brien), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Private removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 10.40am arriving in St.Brigid’s Church, Clonakenny (E53 XP70), for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.