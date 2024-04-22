Bridget (Biddy) O’Dwyer, Clonoulty

Fana, Clonoulty, Cashel.

In the wonderful care of the staff of St. Theresa’s Nursing Home Thurles. Pre-deceased by her husband Bill brothers, Bill, Jack and Paddy sisters Maureen and Kathleen, Sadly missed by her sister Eileen (Bourke), brother in law Paddy Bourke, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Drombane.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in Rossmore Cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/