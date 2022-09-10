Billy Boyle. Borrisokane

Cloolagorna, Borrisokane.

Billy died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret.

Dear father of Liam, John, Mary, Noeleen and Margaret, son in law John Gavin, daughters in law Carmel and Theresa Boyle.

Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces nephews and his many good neighbors and friends

May Billy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his daughter Mary’s home (E45Y952) this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning to St Flannan’s Church Ardcroney arriving at 1.45pm for funeral mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery Ardcroney .

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Center.

House strictly private on Monday morning.