Bernie Rigney (Née McCarthy), Thurles

Davis Road, Thurles.

Peacefully, under the wonderful care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus, niece Linda, sisters Nellie, Maria and Kate, brothers Martin, James, Michael and Paddy.

Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, sister-in-law Phyllis O’Haloran, relatives, Padre Pio community, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.