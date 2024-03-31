Bernie O’Sullivan nee Corcoran, Piltown.

Main Street, Piltown, Co Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Jane, son-in-law Sam, brothers John, Paddy and Kevin, sisters Margaret, Breda, and Dympna, partner Paddy, nieces, nephews and many friends

Reposing at her residence (E32 XA33) on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Piltown on Wednesday for 10.30am Mass followed by private cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork at 2pm.

https://templeorumparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford.