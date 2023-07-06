Bernie Colclough, Roscrea

Late of Bernie’s Super Valu, Roscrea and formerly of Clonbonny, Athlone.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of late wife Anne and loving father of Louise (Cronje), Brian and Niall and proud grandfather of Lauren, Aoibheann, Oisín, Marianne, Cathal and Liam.

Bernie will be sadly missed by his daughter, sons, grandchildren, brother Frank, daughters-in-law Mary and Judy, son-in-law Hector, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and wide circle of extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11.15am (travelling via Main Street) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

The funeral mass can be viewed at: stcronanscluster.ie

Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Parkinson’s Association Ireland.