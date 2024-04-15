Baby Patrick Forde Ray, Nenagh

Cormack Drive, Nenagh.

Unexpectedly, at home, on 13th April 2024, aged 8 weeks.

Predeceased by his beloved brother Keegan.

Dearly loved baby boy of Patrick and Lisa. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother Kayden, sister Harper, grandfather Brendan Forde, grandmother Tina Ray, aunts & uncles, cousins and extended family.

May Baby Patrick Rest In Peace.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Wednesday for Mass of the Angels at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

The funeral service can be viewed on https://nenaghparish.ie/.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. House Private Please.