Anfield Chestnut Drive, Clonmel

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Removal on Wednesday afternoon to Ss.Peter & Paul’s church arriving for requiem mass at 1 o’clock

Followed by interment in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

House private.