Anthony J. (Tony) Fitzpatrick, Newmarket on Fergus and Doon

Clarisford House, Woodpark, Newmarket On Fergus, Co. Clare and formerly of Doon.

Late of Fitzpatrick O’ Dwyer and Company Chartered Accountants, Clonmoney House, Newenham St., Limerick.

Deeply missed by his heartbroken family, wife Nora, sons Barry, Oisín and Lorcan, brothers PJ and Mike, sisters Bridget, Maureen and predeceased Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, work colleagues, clients, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode V95 VE26) this Wednesday from 3:30pm to 7:30pm followed by removal to The Wells Church, Clonmoney.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in Bunratty cemetery.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.