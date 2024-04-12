Anne Ryan nee D’arcy, Clonmel & Cahir

Clonanav, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel, Co Waterford and formerly Dranganmore, Cahir.

Anne passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Oak Ward, Waterford University Hospital on Friday morning surrounded by her loving children. Pre-deceased by her brothers Tom, Johnny, Michael, Billy and Anthony, sister Maura and most recently her husband Michael she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Karena, Fionnuala, Ailish and Emilia, sons Ronan and Aidan, sons-in-law Barry, David and Martin, daughters-in-law Eileen and Eimear, adored grandchildren, brothers Patrick and Jim, sisters Kitty, Rose, Patricia, Eílis, Brigid and Carmel, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.