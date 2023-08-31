Anne Ryan, formerly O’Brien Nee Rainsford, Newport

Newport

Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husbands Paddy Ryan and John O’Brien. Deeply regretted by her sister Pauline (USA) and brother Martin (Limerick), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and very good neighbours.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Saturday from 5.30 to 7 p.m

Arriving to Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport on Sunday for requiem mass at 11.30 a.m.

Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport.

The funeral mass may be viewed here: www.churchcamlive.ie/newport