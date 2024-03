Georgian Village, Limerick and formerly of Church View, Moneygall.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill (Garda Sergeant)

Deeply regretted by her brother Philip her nephews nieces and all who cared for Anne and loved her. She will be dearly missed.

Reposing in Donovan’s funeral home Moneygall this Monday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Funeral arriving at St Joseph’s church Moneygall on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.

Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin cemetery.