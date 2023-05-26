Anne Flynn (Née Cronin), Clogheen

Ballinahalla, Clogheen, Cahir.

Passed away peacefully at University Hospital Tipperary.

Predeceased by her sister Mary-Ellen.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Billy, her children Margaret (Keating), Suzanne, Mary-Elleen, Colm and Richie, her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her six adorded grandchildren Emma, Sarah, Willam, Kate, Anna and Rua, her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen on Sunday from 7pm to 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 o’ clock at St. John The Baptist Church, Duhill followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please and family flowers only.