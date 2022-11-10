Anne Flanagan nee Dwyer, Horse and Jockey

Forgestown, Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

Suddenly after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Waterford University Hospital, I.C.U.

Predeceased by her husband Seanie, son Martin and brother Tommy.

Deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Catherine (Maguire) and Eileen (Bourke), sons Thomas, Johnny and P.J. grandchildren Sean, Shauna, Katelyn, Grace, Jack, Noah, Annina, Eva Rose, Moira and Rosanna, sons-in-law Sean and Henry, daughters-in-law Mary and Regina, sisters Joanie, Mary, Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret, Betty and Teresa, aunt Kit, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Peter’s Church Moycarkey, Thurles on Saturday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Moycarkey Old Cemetery.