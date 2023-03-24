Ann Griffin nee Hogan, Nenagh

St. Conlon’s Road, Nenagh and formerly of Pearse Street

March 23rd 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of The Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, son Mark, brothers Paddy, Cyril and Billy, her sisters Margaret (Carroll) and Maeve (Ryan).

Loving mother of Michael, John, Pat, Noeleen, Paul, Cyril and Ann (Carroll).

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Gay (McKenna and Eileen (Kelly), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her adored grandchildren, Michelle, Aimee, Louise, Ciara, Barry, Emma, Cathal, Shane, Maíread, Michael, Odhran, Brian, Patrick, Bláthain, Raj-Tara, Emily, Saoirse, Cian, Molly, Adam, Alison and Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday 25th, at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94), from 4pm until 6pm.

Funeral arriving on Sunday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 X522), for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Ann’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.