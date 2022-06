20 Kickham Place, Mullinahone.

Son Andrew, daughters Marie and Susan, sister Bernie, brothers Gerry, John, Bob, Albert.

Reposing at her daughter Marie’s residence 3 Rivercourt Mullinahone on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday to The Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.