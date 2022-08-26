Angela Mulcahy (nee Fogarty), Clonmel

Shanbally, Lisronagh and formerly Doon, Powerstown, Clonmel.

Angela passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her husband John, son Kevin, grandchildren Lucy, Lilly and Penny, brothers, sister, Kevin’s partner Eva, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm, with prayers at 7.00pm.

Removal afterwards to St John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.