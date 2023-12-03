Alice Power (née McGuire), Carrick on Suir

Alice Power (née McGuire)

Garravoone, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford.

The death has occurred of Alice Power nee McGuire late of Garravoone Carrick on suir and formerly of Kilmanahan clonmel Co Tipperary died 2nd December 2023.

Predeceased by her Parents Thomas and Johannah and her siblings Mary Nora Coffey, Michael McGuire and Patrick McGuire, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, children Eamon, Tom, Michael and Sarah,daughter-in-law Inna and Vicky, grandchildren Jenifer, John, Alex, Fionn and Odhran, nieces Ann and Joan coffey relatives and friends,

May Alice rest in peace.

Alice will be arriving at St Molleran’s Church Carrick Beg on Tuesday the 5th December for requiem mass at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Carrick on suir.

House Private at all times please.