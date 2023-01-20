Mark Keane, Gooldscross

Ballymore, Gooldscross.

Mark, deeply regretted by his loving family, his heartbroken parents Connie and Sheila, his brothers Michael, Richard and Noel, his children Mark, Millie, Amy, Aisling and their mother Mary, Macie and her mother Christine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Mark Rest in Peace

Reposing at Hayes Funeral Home, Clonoulty on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.30am, burial after Mass in Clonoulty Cemetery.

Mass URL: churchcamlive.ie/clonoulty