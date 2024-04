Downed trees are the greatest danger when Storm Kathleen hits Tipperary tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning for high winds will be in effect locally and across the country from nine in the morning until 6pm.

There’s also a number of orange level alerts for neighbouring counties Waterford, Cork and Galway with Kerry and Mayo also included.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel says the high winds could affect roads and power lines if trees are blown over.