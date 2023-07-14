Water service workers hold second day of strike action locally

Water service workers will hold a second day of strike action locally today.

The members of Unite are in a dispute with Uisce Eireann over keeping their public service status.

The Waterford, Tipperary and Cork areas are most at risk of water supply issues today.

Uisce Eireann Head of Water, Margaret Attridge describes the expected impact on supply today:

“There is a lot of resilience built into our water treatment plans, and with the storage in our reservoirs and the processes that we have in place however, over today some of those treatment plants that we have limited access to will require some operational tasks carried out so there is a risk that we will see further Boil Water notices imposed if access is not gained to those treatment plants.”