Vulnerable Register rolled out across all Tipp Garda Districts

Carer’s of people with Dementia and Alzheimer’s in Tipperary are being urged to sign up to The Vulnerable Register.

This is a project which has now been extended to all Garda Districts in Tipperary, and allows carer’s of those living with these conditions to register the person’s details with their local Garda Station.

In the event of an emergency these details can be accessed quickly to ensure they are safely reunited with loved ones.

It has been in operation in the Nenagh District for the last 9 months and Inspector Ailish Myles says it has served as a huge sense of relief for the families.

She told Tipp FM that this database will be secure and monitored by dedicated staff:

“From Clonmel, Cahir, Thurles, Nenagh we’ve launched it in every district. There is a sergeant attached to each district who is aware of this and members of the public can come in and we ask them to fill up a form.”

” Only designated Gardaí have access to this information.”