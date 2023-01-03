Visiting restrictions are being imposed at Tipperary’s main hospital

The move is due to the high number of patients with Flu and Covid19 and a number of ongoing outbreaks within Tipperary University Hospital.
All visiting to the Clonmel hospital is suspended from tomorrow (4th January) until Monday 16th January.
The following exceptions will be facilitated:
· End Of Life Non COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
· End Of Life COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.
· Critically ill patient – Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
· One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.
· Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.
The hospital outbreak management team is currently monitoring the situation daily.