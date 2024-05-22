Public transport access a problem for disabled in Tipperary

The Irish Wheelchair Association is calling for greater access to public transport for the disabled community throughout Tipperary.

Accessible amenities and transport dominated the discussions at a recent Local Election Husting hosted by the IWA in Fethard Town Park.

According to the latest census data, 23% of the population of Tipperary are living with a disability, equating to over 38,000 people.

Michelle O’Shea, an IWA member from Golden is questioning why these basic rights need to be fought for.