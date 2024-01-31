Deputation to discuss Thurles bypass with Junior Transport Minister

The need to have the Thurles bypass included in the National Development Plan has been raised in Leinster House.

At the request of Councillor Jim Ryan Independent Senator Sharon Keogan highlighted the plight of pedestrians, motorists and businesses in Thurles.

The NDP for 2021 to 2030 is due for review next year with Senator Keogan telling the Seanad that now is the time to press ahead with projects like the Thurles bypass project.

“Looking at the Exchequer tax intake it would seem that we’re experiencing some years of plenty. It would be worthwhile investing that money into projects such as Thurles to improve the country. Because you never know when the years of famine might come. So we have money in the Exchequer now for these large projects Minister and its important that when we do have the money that it is spent on the communities that need it most.”

A meeting is taking place this afternoon with Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers in Leinster House to discuss the bypass. Among those attending will be local traders, council officials and Councillor Ryan who is Chairman of the Save Our Square committee.