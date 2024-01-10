Cashel traffic and parking issues a cause for concern

Traffic issues due to road works in Cashel have led to frustration for motorists.

Some drivers claimed an issue with the sequencing of traffic lights added to delays at the works on the Cahir road.

Local Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne told Tipp Today earlier that he personally had not experienced any major disruption to traffic.

However he acknowledged that the works had been delayed but should be finished by the end of February.

“They were due to be finished at this stage but when they were doing roads and the water at the housing complex there it was discovered that the pipes weren’t fit for purpose – they were the old lead pipes. So the works have continued on longer than had been planned. But now they’re installing the roundabout as well there and that should be finished mid or late February and the roads should be back.”

Meanwhile problems with parking near schools in Cashel have been highlighted once again.

Many motorists say the situation is dangerous particularly at drop off and collection times due to parents parking without consideration for other road users.

The situation at the Community School on the Dualla Road is of particular concern with in the region of 900 students attending.

Deputy Martin Browne says he will continue to raise the issue with Education Minister Norma Foley in the hopes of using part of a school field to alleviate the problem.

“Unfortunately it will be something that will come back on the agenda when there’s an accident or something there. We’ve assured the school that as soon as we go back I’ll be on to Norma Foley again to see if there’s any movement on it or see if there’s any funding that can be made available. I can assure you that as soon we go back after the break here that it is something that we will be pursuing and try and get something done before an accident happens there.”