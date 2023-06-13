Faugheen 50 motorcycle road races cancelled this 2023

Back in 2001 a group of local motorcycle enthusiasts resurrected the Faugheen 50 event for the first time since 1986.

Since the initial meeting almost 22 years ago of 20 people, the Faugheen 50 Road Racing Club Ltd. has grown to over 60 members from Tipperary and the neighbouring counties.

However PRO of the Faugheen 50 Supporters Club Paul Power has told Tipp Today that the event cannot go ahead this year- with insurance one of the main issues.

“It has been a combination of Brexit, Covid and a few other issues and our governing body Motorcycle Ireland who would be normally tasked with securing insurance not just for the Faugheen 50 but for all motorcycle sport in Ireland were unable to access any markets, or even secure a quote for any motorcycle sport in Ireland to continue.”

Tourism in South Tipp will also be impacted by the cancellation of the popular motorcycle event.

Paul Power says this will have a knock on impact economically.

“The Faugheen 50 brings in over 5,000 people over 2 days, we will say on both days. We have estimated in our cub that a €20 spend per person is worth about €100,000 to the local economy. Which for Carrick-on-Suir, for Clonmel, and for Faugheen which is very small little village, is huge, it’s major.”