Today marks World Bipolar Day

World Bipolar Day helps raise awareness about the disease among the public but also helps people who suffer from the disease.

That’s according to Liam Gildea was diagnosed with bipolar disorder over a decade ago and wrote a book about his experience.

He’s been telling Tipp Today that talking about it it really does make a difference in more ways than one:

“Doing stuff like this raises the awareness but maybe just keeps me that I don’t get complacent, because that is the reality, you’re well for five or six years and you could very well think ‘oh well it’s gone’ but I know for a fact that if I came off the medication in the morning, give it about three or four months and I would be in a very bad way.”