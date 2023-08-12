Tipperary’s Andrew Keegan to take part in National Youth Theatre production

A young Tipperary man will take part in the National Youth Theatres production of ‘Like We Were Born To Move’ in Dublin’s Abbey Theatre next week.

Andrew Keegan, a member of Fracture Youth Theatre in Thurles, will take part in the production on the Peacock Stage.

For the 2023 National Youth Theatre, director Niall Cleary and playwright Eimear Hussey worked with an ensemble of sixteen young actors and four young designers from youth theatres across Ireland over the last eighteen months.

#LikeWeWereBornToMove runs from the 14th – 19th of August on the Peacock stage at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin. For more information visit the Abbey Theatre website here.