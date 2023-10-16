Tipperary TD says Section 39 worker strike must be avoided

A Tipperary TD is calling for pay parity among section 39 workers.

Section 39 workers include nurses, family carers and others who work in community and voluntary sector organisations, funded by the Health Service Executive and other State agencies.

They have planned to go on strike indefinitely from Tuesday over the lack of equal pay between similar workers who work for the HSE and other state funded bodies.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Deputy Jackie Cahill says strike action must be avoided:

“Let them get back to the Workplace Relations Commission and we try and get this resolved.

“No one wants strike action.

“These organisations do hugely valuable work for our society, we all know what they do and a strike in this areas would bring serious hardship to individuals and we hope that the strike can be averted at all costs.”