Tipperary County Council expect Just Transition Fund allocation for Lisheen to come through

There’s still a good degree of confidence that a €5 million grant will come through for the Lisheen bio-economy campus.

Tipperary County Council was originally expecting a decision before Christmas on its application for the funds from the government’s Just Transition Fund.

It then emerged that the decision wouldn’t be made until January but final word still hasn’t come through.

CEO Joe MacGrath says the local authority isn’t viewing it as a bad sign and they are still expecting good news in the next few weeks.