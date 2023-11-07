Progress made on resolving flooding issues in Holycross

The Office of Public Works recommended the development of a Flood Relief Scheme for the village some years ago arising from the findings of the Suir Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management study.

Tipperary County Council is the Lead Authority for the project with funding provided under the National Development Plan.

Following discussions with Minister Patrick O’Donovan it has been confirmed that the scheme will now advance to Stage 2

Local Councillor Micheál Lowry outlines the proposed works.

“The overall objective of the scheme is to alleviate the risk of flooding in the Holycross area, particularly in and around the Abbey.

“The proposed works will include flood defence embankments, flood gates, improvement to the capacity of the river – drainage improvements and then there’ll be improvements to culverts and storm water run off which will help alleviate flooding that we’ve witnessed in and around the back of the Abbey in the last number of years.”

Councillor Lowry says the flood relief scheme for Holycross is exciting news from a tourism point of view for the village.

Plans are being advanced for a tourism centre for the Abbey.

He says while there is still a body of work on the Flood Relief Scheme it is a positive move.

“When the OPW visited previously they had concerns in relation to the potential for flooding so the fact that this has now moved from a concept stage and will become a real project is to be welcomed because it now facilitates the movement of that second project.

“So overall in terms of the future for the village of Holycross this announcement is significant.”