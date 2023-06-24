Council’s hands are tied in relation to Grangemockler estate

Engineers from the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District have reiterated their inability to address issues at a local housing estate.

Last month Cllr. Kevin O’Meara called for clarity or timelines as to when Slieveardagh in Grangemockler could be taken in charge by the local authority.

This month Sinn Féin’s Davy Dunne raised the estate again, stating that paths were in a state of disrepair and in need of resurfacing, as well as issues with street lighting and other basic amenities.

While District Engineer Denis Power acknowledged the problems for the residents he said until issues at national level, and with regards DPI (Developer Provided Water Services Infrastructure) were resolved he could not send council staff into Slieveardagh.