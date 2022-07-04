Civic reception for Siul Eile founder Liam Fleming

It’s hoped that the Clogheen based Siul Eile project could be rolled out nationally.

Last week a civic reception was hosted by Tipperary County Council for Liam Fleming in recognition of his contribution to society in founding the social enterprise programme.

Siul Eile originated in Clogheen and has since extended to many parts of Tipperary as well as some of the surrounding counties in Munster.

Liam told attendees at the reception that it bring communities together to form a sustainable walking culture in their area and helps combat rural isolation.

CEO of social impact Ireland Eamon Ryan says he thinks Liam’s approach should be followed by Government.

” I commend Tipperary County Council for their initiative in actually seeing the value in Liam’s idea. Because that actually was key to him getting it off the ground. ”

“The Government policy of get Ireland walking totally aligns to what Liam is doing and to my mind is the proper way of actually implementing that policy.”

“…should role out nationally and that is Liam’s intent.”