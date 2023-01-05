Call for more financial support for drainage committees in North Tipp

Labour Cllr. Fiona Bonfield made a representation on behalf of the Kilmastulla Drainage Committee stating that the allocation at present is minimal which is limiting the work that they can carry out.

She said this is not specific to that area, but across the district where there are a number of rivers and lakes and wants Tipperary County Council to appeal to Minister Patrick O’Donovan for additional support.

Speaking to Tipp FM she said the increased costs are not helping.

“The cost of everything has gone up – the cost of machinery and whatever so the works that we get done is limited because we can only go up to certain budget and over the last number of years those drainage committees haven’t seen any increase and they are getting very little work done and this work is very important we have to drain these rivers to not get flooding in these areas… it’s not the significant work that is needed.”