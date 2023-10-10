Tipp man into Day 3 of his run from Malin Head to Mizen Head

With around 210 kilometres of the 586 kilometre journey completed in the first two days Peter Ryan is today heading to Nenagh.

The Drombane man – who has just 10% vision – is raising funds for the National Council for the Blind of Ireland to aid the development of the country’s first mobile unit, the Vision Van.

Just before he took to the road this morning Peter told us that it’s been a physical and emotional rollercoaster so far.

“Honestly every day is a bit of everything. Yesterday morning was super tough – the first 40 kilometres and then weirdly I got a bit of life into me and some food and rest and took a break after 60 and the second half of the day was almost better than the first which is the most counter-intuitive thing I’ll ever say.

“We’re breaking it into 15 – 20 minute stretches and honestly I don’t, I reset the watch, and just try and tip away but I’m fairly dishevelled talking to you here.”

You can track Peter’s progress here while donations can be made here