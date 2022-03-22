Tipp man aiming to scale Everest without oxygen

A Tipperary man trying to become the first Irish person to climb Mount Everest without oxygen says he is excited for the challenge.

If he’s successful, James McManus will join a list of about 200 people who’ve achieved the feat in history.

The trip is usually 45 to 60 days, but without Oxygen it will take him much longer – at a slower pace.

Elite Adventurer James from Roscrea explained why he will have to head off on his journey when the summit is quiet.

“When you’re on oxygen it warms you up quite a lot so I’ll be a lot colder than the other climbers as well.

“So one of the challenges I have is to try an go on the mountain when there’s not other people there so I don’t get stuck in a queue. Because if I’m in a queue I’ll obviously stop moving and I won’t be generating any body heat.”