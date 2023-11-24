Tipperary County Council approves record Budget of €234m for 2024

A record budget has been approved for Tipperary County Council next year.

The spending plan worth over €234m was backed by councillors after a five-hour meeting at the civic offices in Nenagh on Friday.

It includes 460m for Roads, almost €48m on Housing and €52m for Environment Services in 2024.

CEO Joe McGrath says it’s a significant agreement to allow the local authority to provide the services needed by the people of Tipperary for the next 12 months:

”It is a good day and I welcome it. And I thank the elected members for the passing of the budget today.

”The overall spend of this budget is over €234m. It’s the largest budget that has ever been presented or adopted in this county.

And when you think about it, it’s an average spend of about €4.5m every week on local services, roads, active travel, housing, environmental services, recreational, amenity, leisure centers, all of those kinds of services that people use every day in this county.

This budget actually assures the continuity of those services across the county,” he said.