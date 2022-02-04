Survey – Tipp workers eager to move towards remote working lifestyle

Office workers in Tipperary are among the least likely to be office based despite the easing of Covid restrictions

A survey by Irish-owned high-speed broadband and telecoms provider Pure Telecom found that nationally 97% of Gen Z office workers – those aged 18 to 23 – will be working from the office on a full or part-time basis.

500 office workers across the country were questioned on their plans when Covid restrictions were eased.

Office workers in Tipperary are among those less likely to be office based, with 70% saying they will return to the office in some capacity.