Traffic safety measures planned for mid-Tipp school

Plans are being put in place for improvements to traffic safety outside a mid Tipperary primary school.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says an agreement has been reached with the Council for the installation of warning signs and flashing amber lights on three approach roads to Leugh National School near Thurles.

Deputy Cahill says that the growth in pupil numbers at the school means that additional traffic measures are badly needed.

The signs and lights will be installed on the roads from the Hospital of the Assumption, from Killinan and from Dovea Genetics.