Tipperary motorists still not getting the message about driving under the influence

Despite a high profile campaign highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence a number of driving offences were detected by Gardaí in Tipperary over Christmas and the New Year.

Nationally one person was arrested every hour for driving under the influence over the Christmas period.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station says those detected are now facing the possibility of losing their licence.

“Some people out there continue to drive while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. In Tipperary alone between the 18th of December and the 1st of January 12 people were arrested on suspicion of drink and/or drugs driving.

“I just want to remind people that any person convicted of drink and/or drug driving in the District Court will face a mandatory period of disqualification.”

Tipperary motorists are being urged to do their bit to cut the number of road fatalities in the county.

It follows a tragic year on the roads of Tipp which resulted in the loss of 16 lives – nationally the death toll last year was 184.

Inspector White says Gardaí don’t want to see a repeat of the number of fatalities in Tipp this year.

“This was the highest of any county in Ireland and its not a list that we wish to be top of this year or any other year going forward.

“I’d ask people to make one New Years resolution to themselves – slow down, never, ever drink and drive, put that mobile phone away and never use it while driving. And to pedestrians make a resolution to always wear a hi-visibility fluorescent jacket when you’re out on the roads irrespective of the day or night.”