The road markings on Liberty square are confusing and unsafe according to a Thurles Councillor.

Fianna Fail’s Seamus Hanafin has been surveying the square and the traffic signs with an engineer from Tipperary County Council.

He says the markings are contributing to the traffic chaos in the town and need to be changed.

The situation is being referred back to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to be reviewed.

Councillor Hanafin says TII have to do something about the markings as a matter of urgency.