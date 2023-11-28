Gardaí appeal for witnesses to head-on collision in Thurles

A teenager remains in a critical condition in hospital following a two car crash on the outskirts of Thurles yesterday morning.

The head on collision happened at Clongour on the N62 towards Horse & Jockey.

Five people were hospitalised following the incident. Two women in their 40s and 50s were in one of the vehicles while there were three teenagers in the car which was heading towards Thurles.

Superintendent Eddie Golden says Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

“I’m appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the driving of either vehicle prior to that or who may have dash-cam footage to contact the Gardaí here in Thurles on 0504 25100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

“In particular of interest is a black Kia Ceed – a 08 – which would have been travelling from the Horse & Jockey direction. If anybody had seen that vehicle prior to the collision itself, if they could contact us we’d appreciate it.”