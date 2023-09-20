Councillors welcome review of Tipperary speed limits

The speeds limits of Tipperary’s roads won’t be changing before next year.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers proposed a review in the wake of the tragic recent road deaths in Clonmel, Cashel and Thurles.

He says that 80 kilometres an hour is ”completely inappropriate” for rural roads.

But Thurles Councillors have this week been told that the government guidelines won’t come down to the local authority until February next year.

Cllr Sean Ryan says they will look at what local limits will be reduced after that.

“Many people have come to us and asked about the speed limit reviews in Tipperary and when are they taking place. There’s a national policy in at the moment – that’s feeding in from the Department of Transport to the local councils and we’re told that that speed limit review will take place between February and March next year for County Tipperary.

“This means that a number of speed limits on a number of Tipperary’s will be reviewed to make them safer for pedestrians and all road users.”