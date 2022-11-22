Communities in mourning as two people killed on the roads of Tipperary

Yesterday was a dark day on the roads of Tipperary as two people lost their lives.

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the early hours on the R433 near Clonmore village outside Templemore.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and Gardaí are seeking information in relation to the incident.

Meanwhile a motorcyclist was fatally injured following a collision with a lorry near Lisronagh on the Clonmel to Fethard road at around 10 o’clock yesterday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any road-users who were travelling on New Road around that time yesterday – particularly those with dash-cam footage – to come forward.

They are are also looking to speak to a number of motorists who may have been present at or driven past the collision.