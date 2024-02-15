McGrath: Public fed up of RTE revelations

A €450,000 golden handshake to a former RTE Chief Financial Officer beggars belief according to a Tipperary TD.

It was revealed yesterday that former CFO, Breda O’Keeffe, was the sum when she left her job at the state broadcaster in 2020.

There’s also a tax liability as her role was not made redundant, something RTE says it will pick up the tab for.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Mattie McGrath says people are fed up of the constant revelations surrounding RTE.

“I honestly feel there’s huge fatigue out there in the public with this. They’re sick and sore and tired of it because it beggars belief that that is the package. And to make it worse if there are tax implications – which there probably will be – its going to be the tax payer will have to pay them as well. RTE will have to pay them so its through the tax payers money or licence fees which is astonishing.”